Alarming trend: String of Mobile children have been killed by gunfire meant for others

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cailee Knight is the latest child victim of gun violence, but she’s hardly the first.

Over the past few years, an alarming number of children have been shot in Mobile. There have been more than a half-dozen shootings since 2021 that have injured or killed children. They all have one thing in common: None were the intended targets.

“We need to get away from this cycle of senseless violence, this indiscriminate killing, because this event – and I hope it doesn’t – but it may incite further violence and a cycle of violence and retaliation that goes on and on,” said Rob Lasky, the city’s executive director of public safety.

Recent examples include:

The shooting early Tuesday that killed Knight on Rhett Drive fits the pattern. She was young, in her own home and not the intended target. City Councilwoman Gina Gregory said Tuesday that the apparent target was the girl’s 16-year-old brother, who was no even home at the time.

Law enforcement officials told FOX10 News on Wednesday that police were pursuing leads in the shooting.

Meanwhile, community leaders are grappling – again – with how to prevent the next senseless shooting.

John Young, an outspoken Mobile police sergeant and member of Men United Against Violence in Mobile, said his group plans to step up its visibility with rallies and billboard.

“It starts at home,” he said after the Mobile City Council meeting on Tuesday. “Fathers, get back into your homes. And we don’t want perfect men, because no one’s perfect. But if you’ve done something wrong in your life, now’s the time to redeem yourself and start leading again.”

Lasky said he is working on a partnership with the Drug Education Council to reach at-risk kids.

“We need to talk to those kids and talk to the kids, at what age are they starting to pick up the guns?” he said. “What age are they getting involved in gang violence? And then we can try to figure out: What’s drawing to this and how do we prevent this?”

Lasky conceded that it is no easy task to reach the adolescents most in need of reaching. Before joining the city, Lasky had a 20-year FBI career. He said over that time, he has seen a change in crime.

“The disturbing trend that I’ve seen is they’re getting involved in gang activity and random violence at a younger and younger age,” he said. “We used to see when I first started, it was individuals that were in their, you know, late teens, early 20s. And now, you’ve got … middle school kids involved in this violence. And it’s just disheartening to see.”

