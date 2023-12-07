AltaPointe helping Leinkauf students cope with Cailee Knight's death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are still devoting many resources to the investigation into Tuesday morning’s murder of 9-year-old Cailee Knight in a drive-by shooting.

The little girl’s death is having a huge impact on the community at large, but for those who knew her, it is devastating. While the police focus on getting justice for Cailee, her family and friends are trying to figure out how to cope — especially her friends at Leinkauf Elementary School, where she was a fourth grader.

But they are getting help.

Rebekah Blalack, a therapist with AltaPointe Health spoke with FOX10′s Byron Day about AltaPointe Health’s partnership with the Mobile County Public School System and how she is playing a vital role in those struggling with what happened.

