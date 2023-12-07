Advertise With Us
Hire One

Austal USA acknowledges ‘data incident’ after reports of attack by cyber threat group

Austal USA's headquarters in Mobile (Source: Austal)
Austal USA's headquarters in Mobile (Source: Austal)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shipbuilder Austal USA has acknowledged experiencing a “data incident” that is being investigated by authorities following reports that a cyber threat group known as Hunters International hacked the company and stole unspecified data.

Austal USA, which builds warships and components for the U.S. Navy at its shipyards along the Mobile River in Mobile, said in a statement provided to FOX10 News that it has “recently discovered a data incident” and was “able to quickly mitigate the incident resulting in no impact on operations.”

The statement, attributed to Larry Rider, Austal USA’s vice president of business development and external affairs, goes on say the FBI and NCIS were promptly informed and remain involved in investigating the mater.

Rider states that, “No personal or classified information was accessed or taken by the threat actor. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and will continue to inform any stakeholders impacted by the incident as we learn new information. Austal USA recognizes the seriousness of this event and the special responsibility we have as a DoD and DHS contractor.  Our assessment is on-going as we seek to fully understand this incident so that we can prevent a similar occurrence.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information

Latest News

The city of Mobile’s scrap tire collection event has been moved to Feb. 24, 2024.
City of Mobile’s scrap tire collection event moved to February
Our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive is in full swing
Our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive is in full swing
Our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive is in full swing
Our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive is in full swing
Man shot on Downtowner Boulevard
Man shot on Downtowner Boulevard