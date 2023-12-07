Boosting College Readiness for the Future

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -This November, ACT, Inc. reported that the national average ACT composite score dropped to 19.5 out of a maximum score of 36 for the Class of 2023. According to data released by the testing organization, that is the lowest average score in 30 years.

In an effort to help Alabama students raise their ACT scores and improve their college admissions outcomes, the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science has created a new program called ACT Prep with ASMS, which will offer free standardized test prep to qualifying juniors. Online sessions led by a standardized testing expert will begin on January 9, 2024 and conclude right before the state administration of the ACT exam in March.

ASMS hopes that this program will serve juniors who may not otherwise have access to ACT prep opportunities. Interested students and families can apply at asms.net/outreach/act.

On the significance of the ACT exam to Alabama students, ASMS Academic Dean Mitch Frye says, “A low ACT score can prevent a student from gaining admission to the college or university of their choice. A high score increases their chances of admission – and of earning valuable scholarship dollars. At many in-state institutions, a strong ACT score can earn an applicant as much as the full monetary value of their tuition in four-year renewable scholarships.”

ASMS says the hope is that its free program will help correct some of these preparedness deficits at the state level and offer new opportunities for deserving students.

