California men indicted on double-murder charges stemming from Prichard club dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of California men accused of killing two people after an altercation at a Prichard nightclub two years ago now are facing indictments for double-murder.

Ardis Rico Prez, 28, and Keith 2nd suspect arrested in 2021 Rangeline Road double homicide, 33, were scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Thursday. But that was canceled in light of the indictment, which also accuses both men of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The charges stem from a shooting that claimed the lives of Mississippi residents Dwan Williams Junior and Andre Carter, whose bodies were found in an SUV on Rangeline Road in November 2021.

Both Richmond and Prez live in California. They were arrested there earlier this year and transferred to Alabama.

Prez’s lawyer, Christine Hernandez, disputes the allegations.

“I don’t believe that’s the case,” she told FOX10 News. “And I think once the discovery process is finished, then we’ll have plenty of information to show that.”

Surveillance video FOX10 News obtained captures the scene on the night of Nov. 21, 2021, just after 3 a.m.

It shows an SUV making a U-turn in the middle of Rangeline Road just south of Interstate 10 and then suddenly stopping in the northbound lanes. Moments later, three people get out and walk away.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told FOX10 News in October that Williams and Carter were headed back to Mississippi, when gunmen shot up the vehicle after a confrontation at a Prichard nightclub.

Family members said Williams was just starting to rap, which they said could have prompted the shooting.

