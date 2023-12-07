Chickasaw police chief suspended over social media posts, mayor says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Interim Chickasaw Police Chief Tommy McDuffie has been suspended for three days for violating the city’s social media policy, according to Chickasaw Mayor Barry Broadhead.

City Attorney Nash Campbell said the suspension involves recent social media posts McDuffie made.

FOX10 has been told that McDuffie has apologized.

FOX10 will have more details on this story.

