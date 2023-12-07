Christmas events with Mobile Parks and Rec

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Parks and Rec Events Coordinator Marissa Pritchard shares the details on the upcoming events this month.

12.8.23 – ArtWalk – 6-9PM Friday, December 8 th – Cathedral Square Experience the magic of LODA ArtWalk as we celebrate Christmas with local artists, musicians, and culinary delights. Dress in your merriest attire and join the Christmas Karaoke in Cathedral Square, where the holiday spirit will be in full swing! Dance, sing and capture memorable moments with photo ops. Don’t miss the jolly presence of Santa Claus, spreading cheer for all. For the little ones, the Kids Zone on N. Claiborne St. between St. Francis St. & Dauphin St. offers gingerbread house decorating, music, promo giveaways, and more! Bring your holiday spirit and be part of this family-friendly celebration!

12.8.23 – Holiday Roll Mobile- 6-9PM Roll Mobile Holiday Edition is now rescheduled for Friday, December 8th, joining forces with the December LODA ArtWalk! Get ready for a festive night of roller-skating magic in downtown Mobile. Lace up your skates and join the holiday-packed celebration featuring music and skating fun! Transforming the streets around Bienville Square into an outdoor roller-skating rink, this festive event promises holiday cheer for everyone! Dress up as your favorite winter holiday character and enjoy the merriment. Note: No hoverboards, skateboards, or scooters allowed. However, we’re now allowing NON-MOTORIZED scooters for kids under 7 from 6-7 PM! Embrace the holiday spirit with skating, photo ops, and family fun!

12.9.22 - Saturdays at the Coop - 7-10pm Saturday, November 9 th - Mardi Gras Park Park 7:00-10:00pm The last Saturdays at the Coop of the season! This month will bring you music from Lex Grits and Greens (Soul/Rock). Bring a blanket, chair, and snacks out each Saturday after ArtWalk Friday for a free, family friendly, night of music and dancing!

12.19.23 – Secret Santa- 5-9PM Get ready for a magical holiday event! Join us for the Secret Santa event in partnership with the Secret Scientist and the City of Mobile Parks & Recreation on December 19th from 5-9 PM at the Mobile Convention Center (3rd floor Exhibit Hall South). We’re spreading the holiday cheer with a giveaway of $50k worth of toys for children. There will also be free food & drink, inflatables, music, photo ops and more. And here’s the best part – this event is completely FREE! Toys are FREE for the kids, with one toy per child while they last. Please note that the child MUST be present to receive the toy. Toy and food/drink tickets will be provided at the event. If the ticket is lost before receiving the toy/food/drink, it is not replaceable. Join us for this heartwarming holiday celebration and make your child’s season extra special!

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to them at MPRDevents@cityofmobile.org - More information about these events, and more can be found on social media [Facebook and Instagram]@MobileParksAndRec @CityOfMobileEvents or on our website: www.MobileParksAndRec.org - Anyone interested in Volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org

