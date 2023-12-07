Advertise With Us
City of Mobile’s scrap tire collection event moved to February

The city of Mobile’s scrap tire collection event has been moved to Feb. 24, 2024.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Due to the threat of severe weather on Saturday, Dec. 9, the city of Mobile’s planned Scrap Tire Amnesty Day event has been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

The city of Mobile wants to help residents get rid of old scrap or unwanted tires responsibly. To that end, the city will hold a Scrap Tire Amnesty Day.

Mobile residents can take four tires per person to any drop-off location free of charge.

Mobile residents can take four tires per person to any drop-off location free of charge.

Volunteers from Osprey Initiative and the Student Conservation Association will work alongside city of Mobile employees to collect the scrap tires at three drop-off locations.

