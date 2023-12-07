Advertise With Us
Coldest night of the week

Coldest night of the week
By Matt Barrentine
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - Temperatures will be dropping quickly after sunset this evening. Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week with lows in the low to mid 30s. A light freeze can be expected in some inland areas. Temps will gradually warm under sunny skies through the day, but it will stay on the cool side with highs in the upper 50s.

The good news is that temperatures should rebound in time for the first part of the weekend. The bad news is that wet weather should also return.

Friday morning will be in the mid-40s. Clouds on the increase in the afternoon with highs around 70 with an isolated chance of showers.

Saturday morning will start quiet and mild. An approaching cold front will increase rain chances in the late afternoon and evening. At this point, severe weather is not expected in our area, but some heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The rain will continue overnight Saturday and wrap up around daybreak on Sunday. It will then turn chillier.

