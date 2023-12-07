Community leaders hold emotional dialogue in light of the death of 9-year-old Cailee Knight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The community is still grappling with the tragic death of 9-year-old Cailee Knight, and people are begging for change. Her horrific death has elicited strong emotions from people everywhere.

A round-table discussion took place at a local church today. City leaders, mothers who’ve lost children to gun violence, local pastors and community activists all lent passionate remarks and solutions to the violence.

“When it comes to saving our children and saving ourselves, we say with one voice ‘enough is enough’, said Pastor Marvin Lue of Stewart Memorial CME Church in Mobile.

“Her life was taken at home in her sleep. I don’t know her. She’s not kin to me, but I’m hurt. I’m tired of seeing this happen. This is not the first time, but I pray it be the last time,” stated Vaughnie Davis, a community facilitator.

“We must come together as a community-as the Mobile community. Not Black, not White but all of must come together to fight these issues.”

The room was full of passion.

“This is a baby. This is ridiculous. Enough is enough and we have to come together- it’s not about titles, it’s not about money, it’s not about anything. It’s about love, compassion and understanding,” said Sabrina Mass, a PR officer for the Mobile Human Relations Commission.

Many argued the fundamental solution to stopping the violence starts in the home.

“Go in their rooms. Check their drawers. Check their closets. Know who their friends are. If you want to know a thing about your child- see who their friends are,” said Tracie Odom.

“Parents- you are accountable and responsible for your children. If you lay down and have them, you rise up and raise ‘em. It’s bad when you have to toss and turn at night and you get up and look out your windows and make sure no cars are coming in your neighborhood to spray up your house,” added Mass.

“These cultural influences are a danger to our children- I’ll be riding, and I see children in a car and I hear rap music spouting all these kinds of violence. It doesn’t build any self- worth. Parents, you listen to that music, too.”

“There are churches that will be an advocate with you. You just have to be willing to come to the table and let’s take it in steps and talk first.”

“I lost three kids to gun violence. This baby- I knew her grandmother. When I first heard about it- Monday evening, this hits home. Enough is enough,” said Cassandra Rodgers, a member of the organization, Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence.

Those very leaders are already hitting the ground running. On Tuesday, December 12, there will be a Youth Violence Prevention Community Awareness Meeting at the Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club on 712 Rice Street in Mobile. Mobile Public Safety Director Robert Lasky will be discussing new gun laws, new police car chase laws and new gang laws. Parents are also encouraged to come out and get informed. There will be free food as well.

