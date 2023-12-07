Four years after deadly terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola, remembering the victims

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - It’s been four years since the deadly terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola on December 6, 2019.

Three servicemembers were killed, and eight were injured.

The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office released dash cam footage two years ago of hundreds of first responders rushing to the scene, and it showed some courageous acts of heroism.

A Saudi aviation student opened fire, killing 23-year-old Joshua Watson of Enterprise, 19-year-old Mohammed Haitham of Florida, and 21-year-old Cameron Walters of Georgia.

Law enforcement took out the terrorist in a gun battle, who the FBI identified as a self-radicalized member of Al-Qaeda.

One heroic moment showed a deputy shot, yet still putting himself second to the panic happening on base.

“I could not be prouder of the men and women of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office,” said David Morgan, former ECSO sheriff. “They ran to the fight not from the fight. Even though they knew there was an active shooter, and again the chances of putting your life in danger is great, guess where they went? They went inside.”

Wednesday, US congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida introduced a bill that would hold Saudi Arabia accountable, specifically by providing financial support to the victims’ families.

