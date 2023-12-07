Advertise With Us
Hire One

Four years after deadly terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola, remembering the victims

Four years after deadly terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola, remembering the victims
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - It’s been four years since the deadly terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola on December 6, 2019.

Three servicemembers were killed, and eight were injured.

The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office released dash cam footage two years ago of hundreds of first responders rushing to the scene, and it showed some courageous acts of heroism.

A Saudi aviation student opened fire, killing 23-year-old Joshua Watson of Enterprise, 19-year-old Mohammed Haitham of Florida, and 21-year-old Cameron Walters of Georgia.

Law enforcement took out the terrorist in a gun battle, who the FBI identified as a self-radicalized member of Al-Qaeda.

One heroic moment showed a deputy shot, yet still putting himself second to the panic happening on base.

“I could not be prouder of the men and women of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office,” said David Morgan, former ECSO sheriff. “They ran to the fight not from the fight. Even though they knew there was an active shooter, and again the chances of putting your life in danger is great, guess where they went? They went inside.”

Wednesday, US congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida introduced a bill that would hold Saudi Arabia accountable, specifically by providing financial support to the victims’ families.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information

Latest News

Super 7 sendoffs rally area communities & teams to bring home victory
Super 7 sendoffs rally area communities & teams to bring home victory
Four years after deadly terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola, remembering the victims
Four years after deadly terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola, remembering the victims
Urgent search underway for suspect that killed a 9-year-old
Urgent search underway for suspect that killed a 9-year-old
Fugitive Files: Willie Drake
Mobile Police: Step-father Shoots Step-son; Now on the Run