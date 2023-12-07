‘I messed up,’ accused Dauphin Street arsonist told homeless man, investigator testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Chunchula resident accused of setting fire to a downtown building in September reportedly told a homeless person on the street that she “messed up,” an arson investigator testified Thursday.

Micah Collins, an investigator with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, also testified at the defendant’s preliminary hearing that Henry Jackson McGill – a transgender woman who goes by Jacci McGill – gave conflicting accounts of the fire. He said a homeless man told officers that he spoke with McGill as the abandoned building at 407 Dauphin Street burned on Sept. 14.

“He did tell Mr. Slater, ‘Well, I messed up. Downtown is on fire. Call the Fire Department. My phone is about to die,’” Collins testified.

Presiding Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ruled prosecutors had enough evidence to present a second-degree arson charge to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The judge acknowledged that there is not a lot of evidence tying McGill to the fire but added, “Probable cause is a relatively low burden.”

The statement from the homeless witness, Cheriogotis said, is “enough to get this across the line to probable cause.”

The three-alarm fire caused a huge plume of smoke that could be seen for blocks. Eight fire engines, three ladder trucks and two rescue trucks responded. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to contain it before it spread to other buildings.

A witness told FOX10 News that the blaze burned so intensely that he could feel the heat from his balcony three parking spaces away.

Collins testified that McGill, 53, admitted to putting items on the fire to keep it burning but gave differing accounts and stopped short of admitting to setting it.

“He never directly said he started the fire,” he testified under cross-examination.

Collins added: “We were just deducing, I guess you could say. It was difficult because the story kept changing.”

Collins also acknowledged under cross-examination that the homeless witness told police he believed the fire was accidental.

But Collins testified about other evidence. He said a surveillance camera captured McGill approaching Cathedral Square, near the site of the fire, shortly before the blaze broke out.

Allgood argued prosecutors failed to meet their burden for the case to move forward. She said the only evidence is that her client was in the area, and the statement from the homeless man, whose reliability she questioned.

“I think it would be unlikely he would come to testify,” she said.

And even that statement, Allgood argued, fails to demonstrate that McGill intentionally set the fire.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Maggie Browning said there is “plenty of circumstantial evidence” and that “intent is a question for the jury.”

Browning also pointed to “multiple inconsistent statements.”

Allgood told FOX10 News her client is innocent.

“They’re saying that another gentleman said that my client said they messed up, and so they’re insinuating that means that my client started the fire,” she said. “And that’s not enough evidence to prove that my client intentionally started a fire.”

McGill remains jailed on $50,000 bond. Allgood asked that it be lowered. Cheriogotis expressed concern about the defendant’s reported history of mental health problems. Allgood said McGill’s family had arranged for a transitional group home for transgender people. The judge said he would need to hear more about that program before considering a bond reduction.

Cheriogotis said the fire was fairly severe.

“I’m, frankly, shocked it didn’t cause more damage outside the one location,” he said.

