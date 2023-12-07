iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/8/2023 - 12/10/2023)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeartMedia’s Bill Black joined us with a look at the weekend rundown!

CHRISTMAS PARADES

THURSDAY:

FAIRHOPE’S MAGICAL CHRISTMAS PARADE- Thurs Dec 7, 6:30pm

FRIDAY:

ELBERTA CHRISTMAS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING- Fri 5:30pm, Town of Elberta

LOXLEY CHRISTMAS PARADE- Fri 6pm, Hwy 59, Loxley

MILTON’S LIGHTED BOAT PARADE by Blackwater Pyrates- Fri 6pm, Milton Riverwalk, Willing St. Milton

SATURDAY:

SEMMES CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 10am, Wulff Rd/Moffett Rd

FOLEY CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat at 10am, McKenzie St, Foley

DAUPHIN ISLAND CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 11am

SARALAND’S BEARY MERRY CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 12 noon, Hwy 43, Saraland

DAWES CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 1pm, Dawes Rd/Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile

PRICHARD CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 1pm

PENSACOLA BEACH LIGHTED BOAT PARADE- Sat 4pm, Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

LULU’S LIGHTED BOAT PARADE - Sat 4pm-6pm, Intracoastal Waterway, Gulf Shores/Orange Beach. Celebrate the Holidays Gulf Coast style with brightly decorated boats to light the night! The boats will leave LuLu’s Gulf Shores and Homeport Marina at dusk and head to the Wharf in Orange Beach, boats will be visible along the canal from Gulf Shores or Orange Beach.

49th CHRISTMAS ON THE RIVER BOAT PARADE- Sat 5pm, Grand Mariner Restaurant and Marina, Dog River. This year’s theme is “Christmas in the South”! Think flamingos, southern football teams, palm trees, and Jimmy Buffet, to name a few.

PIRATES OF FISH RIVER CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 5:30pm, Weeks Bay Reserve Tonsmiere Resource Center, Fairhope. Parade will start at the US 98 Weeks Bay boat launch and end at the 32 Bridge. (In case of inclement weather, parade will be Sunday at the same time).

PENSACOLA CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 5:30pm, Downtown Pensacola. The parade has nearly 100 entries, and eight bands from Escambia County, Santa Rosa County, and New Orleans. The parade also features the nationally renowned Blue Angels flight team.

LODA ARTWALK CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS- Fri 6pm-9pm, Lower Dauphin Arts District, Downtown Mobile. Dress up in your favorite holiday wear and partake in Christmas Karaoke in the square! There will be lots of dancing, singing, photo ops, and of course Santa. Decorate your own gingerbread house in the Kids Zone (N. Claiborne St. between St. Francis St. & Dauphin St.) and enjoy music, promo giveaways, and more!

ROLL MOBILE HOLIDAY EDITION- Fri 6pm-9pm, Bienville Square, downtown Mobile. Lace Up Your Skates And Join Us For This Very Special FREE Holiday Event! We are once again turning Bienville Square into an outdoor roller-skating rink! Dress up as your Favorite Winter Holiday Character and snap pics at our holiday ops!

FLORA-BAMA SANTA DROP- Sat 11am-2pm, Flora-Bama Lounge, Perdido Key. See Santa skydive onto our white sandy beaches, then jump in line in the Tent for Santa pics! Beginning at 11AM, prior to Santa’s arrival at 12:30PM, there will be kids crafts, games, live music featuring holiday tunes for the kiddos, face painting, juice and sweet treats - best of all, it’s all FREE!

PENSACOLA WINTERFEST- Nov 17- Dec 24, Plaza Wonderland, Downtown Pensacola. Downtown Pensacola comes alive with song and dance, arts and crafts during the holidays, with “A Whoville Christmas Caper,” “Polar Express Tour” and “The Grinch’s Merry Match” tours. Pensacola Winterfest’s tours and photos with Santa take place in Plaza Wonderland at the corner of Government Street and Palafox Place. Snow and music starts at 5:30 on Fridays, 5:00 on Saturday and Sunday, on all Tour nights.

HOLLY DAYS FESTIVAL AT THE WHARF- Sat/Sun 10am-5pm, Main Street, The Wharf, Orange Beach. Guests can enjoy arts and crafts vendors, special performances, a lighted boat parade and more. It’s guaranteed to be two days of jam-packed holiday fun!

MISTLETOE MARKET- Sat 9am-4pm, Town Center Park, Saraland. Over 100 vendors. Arts & Crafts, home and holiday decor, jewelry, boutiques, gifts, toys, soaps, wood working, candies, cakes, cookies, candles, and many more unique and eclectic gift items will be featured. Photos with Santa. Character greetings with Once Upon a Time Princess Parties. Kids activities and games.*Music and entertainment. A day full of food, fun, and family entertainment! Saraland Christmas Parade rolls at noon.

FOLEY LET IT SNOW- Sat 11am-3pm, Heritage Park, Foley. There will be snow flurries in the park, kids activities, live entertainment, a Christmas marketplace and Santa!

CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA AT BICENTENNIAL PARK- Fri/Sat 5pm-9pm, Bicentennial Park, Stockton. The Baldwin County Commission presents its Christmas Extravaganza, with live music, Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, and an elf.

There will be carnival rides including snow tubing, kid’s activities, face painting, petting zoo, balloon art, train, hayrides, food trucks, and much more. Admission is free.

LIGHT UP MILTON- Fri 5pm-8pm, Blackwater Riverwalk, Milton. Light Up Milton is a Free event for all ages with a Winter Market featuring food, local vendors, and Santa’s treats! 5 PM: Meet Santa at the Riverwalk Pavilion & enjoy Blackwater Pyrates Lighted Boat Parade at the Riverwalk. 5:30 PM: Witness the magical Tree Lighting Ceremony at Imogene Theater Parking lot. 6:45 PM (or after dark & depending on weather): End the night with spectacular Fireworks on the Blackwater Riverwalk.

CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK- Fri 7pm, Loxley Municipal Park. Immediately following the parade we will begin with the Lighting of the Tree ceremony. New this year will be our Festival of Trees lighting celebration! There will also be food trucks, live music, face painting and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus! Please bring a camera or cell phone to take pictures with Santa in his sleigh and a chair to enjoy the entertainment.

HOLIDAY MARKET & OPEN HOUSE- Sat 2pm-5pm, Mobile Museum of Art, Langan Park, Mobile. Join us for local shopping, live music, food trucks, art activities, and free admission to the Museum. Knock out your holiday shopping while supporting local artists at our market. Vendors sell handmade items like jewelry, pottery, self-care products, and baked goods.

ELF RIDE & REINDEER RUN- Sat 3:30pm-7pm, Downtown OWA, OWA Parks & Resort, Foley. OWA Parks & Resort hosts this family-friendly evening event in collaboration with the YMCA of South Alabama, where everyone can enjoy a jolly array of activities. There’s an inflatable obstacle course, spirited dance performances, a reindeer run, and the infamous Elf ride, where joyous individuals dressed as elves take to the streets on bicycles.

ELLA & LOUIS SING CHRISTMAS, A TRIBUTE TO ELLA FITZGERALD AND LOUIS ARMSTRONG- Sat 7pm, OWA Theater, Downtown OWA, OWA Parks & Resort, Foley.

A ROMAN STREET & MARLOW BOYS CHRISTMAS- Fri 7pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre. Hear Christmas Classics done in a new and exciting way.

MOBILE BALLET presents THE NUTCRACKER- Fri 7pm; Sat 2pm and 7pm; Sun 2pm, Mobile Civic Center.

CHARLIE BROWN JAZZ CHRISTMAS - Sat 7pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre. Don’t miss the 14th annual family-friendly Mobile Christmas tradition! The show includes a performance by The Joe Cool Trio – John Milham (drums), Chris Spies (piano), and Chris Severin (bass) - performing Vince Guaraldi’s Masterpiece Soundtrack, A Charlie Brown Christmas. This year’s show will also feature the musical gifts of New Orleans’ own horn maestro and Rebirth Brass Band co-founder, Kermit Ruffins and special guest Clarence Johnson!

CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST- Fri/Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2:30pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre. Bring the entire family to Christmas on the Coast, a cherished holiday spectacular with the Pensacola Children’s Chorus.

LEANN RIMES- JOY: THE HOLIDAY TOUR - Fri 8pm, Beau Rivage Biloxi.

TOM SEGURA- Sat 8pm, Beau Rivage Biloxi.

JOHN MULANEY- Fri 7pm, Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi.

HARDY with LAINEY WILSON- Sat 7:30pm, Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi.

HOLIDAY MOVIE WEEKENDS: POLAR EXPRESS & HOME ALONE - Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm, National Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola. Polar Express will show on Saturday afternoons (12/9, 12/16) and Home Alone will show on Sundays (12/10, 12/17) between Thanksgiving and Christmas weekends. The start time for both movies will be 2 pm and tickets will be $10 each. Cookies and hot cocoa will be provided.

PARCEL POST- Thurs/Fri/Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm, Chickasaw Civic Theatre. Just over a century ago, you could send a child by parcel post—and it was much cheaper than a train ticket. But if you did, a postal employee had to travel along to make sure the “parcel” was delivered safely. Enjoy the historic journey across old Alabama in this show, winner of CCT’s first-ever Writers Project.

