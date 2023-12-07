Mobile County deputies stop car believed to be involved in 9-year-old child’s shooting death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office today pulled over a car that is believed to be involved in the drive-by shooting death of 9-year-old Cailee Knight, according to officials.

The car was stopped at a gas station after the Mobile Police Department issued an alert about the vehicle. The MCSO told FOX10 News three female juveniles were inside.

The MCSO said Mobile police are on scene handling the matter.

We will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

