Mobile County deputies stop car thought to be connected to 9-year-old child’s shooting death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The investigation into the murder of 9-year-old Cailee Knight remains a top priority for the Mobile Police Department.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday morning said deputies pulled over a vehicle that MPD had been looking for in connection to the investigation.

The vehicle was stopped at a gas station near Moffett Road and Interstate 65 after MPD issued an alert about it. Three juvenile girls were in the car, according to MCSO.

Authorities have not said whether there were any arrests or if the girls were just questioned.

Knight was killed Tuesday morning when gunfire ripped through her home around 1 a.m. as she slept on a couch.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said investigators will not rest until they have the person or the people responsible for her murder.

