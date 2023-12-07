Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile Police: Step-father Shoots Step-son; Now on the Run

Fugitive Files: Willie Drake
By Byron Day
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over a car repair leads to gunfire-and one man in serious condition, according to Mobile Police.

They’re looking for 42 year old Willie Drake, Junior, saying he pulled the trigger, on the victim, who is his step-son. This past Sunday, investigators tell us the two got into it over work being done on a car at a house on Baker Drive, off Wolf Ridge Road. The argument escalated quickly into violence when police say Drake pulled a gun and shot his step-son at least one time, seriously wounding him. He’s hospitalized; Drake hasn’t been seen since.

Willie Drake, Junior is 6 feet, one, weighs 175 pounds. He’s charged with First Degree Domestic Violence, which is also in his prior history. Mobile Police believe he’s still in the area, and hoping you can help them find him. If you see him, call the FOX10 News-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you call.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information

Latest News

Mobile's rise in innocent children being shot
Alarming trend: String of Mobile children have been killed by gunfire meant for others
Efon Guiseppe Carter
Convicted California sex offender charged with human trafficking involving Tuscaloosa minor
Mobile's rise in innocent children being shot
Mobile's rise in innocent children being shot
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks welcoming the F-35 Fighter aircraft to the Alabama Air National...
First F-35 fighter jets arrive in Alabama