Mobile Police: Step-father Shoots Step-son; Now on the Run

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over a car repair leads to gunfire-and one man in serious condition, according to Mobile Police.

They’re looking for 42 year old Willie Drake, Junior, saying he pulled the trigger, on the victim, who is his step-son. This past Sunday, investigators tell us the two got into it over work being done on a car at a house on Baker Drive, off Wolf Ridge Road. The argument escalated quickly into violence when police say Drake pulled a gun and shot his step-son at least one time, seriously wounding him. He’s hospitalized; Drake hasn’t been seen since.

Willie Drake, Junior is 6 feet, one, weighs 175 pounds. He’s charged with First Degree Domestic Violence, which is also in his prior history. Mobile Police believe he’s still in the area, and hoping you can help them find him. If you see him, call the FOX10 News-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you call.

