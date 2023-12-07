New poll suggest young Americans less likely to participate in presidential election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent poll suggests young Americans are less likely than last year to participate in the upcoming presidential race. Most of the drop-off comes from republican and independent-minded Americans aged 18-29.

According to the poll by the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, the number of young Americans between 18 and 29 who are definitely voting in 2024 dropped from 57% to 49%.

Republicans went from 66% to 56% while independents fell from 41% to 31%. The poll of just over 2,000 people suggest the reason for the drop is that young people want evidence that democracy works and that the government can address challenges. They also want to see a meaningful difference between the two parties. Associate Professor of Political science at Jacksonville State University, Doctor Benjamin Gross, said to get a better turnout, we need to meet young Americans where they are.

“Do they want more informal sessions? Do they want engagement in different mediums? I think that’s a question we have to ask young Americans about more. What do you want out of your system? Young voters turn into stable voters and I think both parties are very much interested in trying to find ways to get young Americans interested,” said Gross.

In a hypothetical match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the poll says 48% would vote for Biden, 33% say Trump, 9% don’t know, and 10% wouldn’t vote.

