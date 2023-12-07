Advertise With Us
Hire One

North Baldwin Infirmary holds Cookies with Santa event

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary recently held its annual Cookies with Santa event, offering children an opportunity to meet St. Nick and some of his elf friends.

Children were able to take pictures with Santa, grab a sweet treat, and meet Buddy the elf! They could also write letters to Santa and leave them in a special mailbox set up just for the occasion.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Prichard water board reports sewer overflows of more than 884,000 gallons
Bienville Square, popular park for celebrations, to be closed through the Mardi Gras season
Bienville Square, popular park for celebrations, to be closed through the Mardi Gras season
Bienville Square, popular park for celebrations, to be closed through the Mardi Gras season
Bienville Square, popular park for celebrations, to be closed through the Mardi Gras season
North Baldwin Infirmary holds Cookies with Santa event
North Baldwin Infirmary holds Cookies with Santa event