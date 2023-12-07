North Baldwin Infirmary holds Cookies with Santa event

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary recently held its annual Cookies with Santa event, offering children an opportunity to meet St. Nick and some of his elf friends.

Children were able to take pictures with Santa, grab a sweet treat, and meet Buddy the elf! They could also write letters to Santa and leave them in a special mailbox set up just for the occasion.

