Our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive is in full swing

(WALA)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the season for giving, and FOX10 is hoping you can help us give to others this holiday season.

Our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive is in full swing, and you can help brings smiles and cheer to young people in our area.

We are collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in the community who have been separated from their parents through no fault of their own as well as to local families in need.

We are once again partnering with Volunteers of America Southeast.. to collect the toys.

You can drop off your donations at Mercedes Benz of Mobile, any Fausak Tires locations and at the FOX10 Studios at 1501 Satchel Paige Drive in Mobile. You can deliver your gifts through Friday, Dec. 15.

Yu can also bring toys to the Walmart stores in daphne and in Mobile on the Beltline today as well. Our FOX10 crews will be at those two locations all day collecting toys for the 10 Caring Gifts toy drive. We hope to see you there.

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
Another fast food worker accused of stealing customer credit card information
Man shot on Downtowner Boulevard
