Police K-9 units finish annual certification with public show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some hard-working dogs showed off weeks of training at the Mobile fairgrounds on Wednesday.

The Mobile Police Department K-9 unit and other area agencies finished their annual certification with a big show for the public at The Grounds.

The dogs showed their skills in sniffing out narcotics. There was also an obstacle course to give people an idea of some of the equipment the trainers and dogs use in the field.

Both the handlers and the K-9 officers were thrilled for the opportunity to show off their new skills to the public.

