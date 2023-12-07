MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board said recent heavy rains caused sanitary sewer overflows of more than 884,000 gallons, the Mobile County Health Department announced Wednesday.

Health officials said the Prichard water utility reported that the overflows began Saturday, Dec. 2 and ended Sunday, Dec. 3. Spills in various locations totaled 884,225 gallons and affected the following waterways:

Prichard water board reports sewer overflows of more than 884,000 gallons (Mobile County Health Department, Prichard water board)

Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Residents should take precautions when the affected waterways for recreational purposes. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating, and people should wash their hands after

cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

Also on Wednesday, the health department issued a swim advisory for portions of Dog River and Fowl River.

