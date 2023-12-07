Advertise With Us
Saraland Spartans headed to Tuscaloosa to defend 6A State Championship

It was a sea of red and white as fans packed the gym and lined the streets making as much noise as possible to show their support.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The defending state champion Saraland Spartans left early Thursday morning headed to Tuscaloosa as they get ready to defend their 6A state title.

It was a sea of red and white as fans packed the gym and lined the streets making as much noise as possible to show their support.

The Spartans have been one of the best teams in the state. Going undefeated throughout the season. And now they look to repeat as state champions.

“I think they’re ready to go. It’s been 18 weeks leading up to tomorrow night’s game. Our guys have had a good week of preparation. They understand what’s on the table. They understand what they have to do to be successful. Now it’s time to cut it loose and play,” Head Coach Jeff Kelly said.

Led by the offensive triple threat of quarterback KJ Lacey, running back Santae McWilliams, and wide receiver and Alabama commit Ryan Williams. They’ve averaged a blistering 51 points a game this year while only allowing 13 a game.

And it hasn’t even been close during this playoff run. They’ve blown out the competition during all of these games.

Now they turn their attention to undefeated Clay-Chalkville as the Spartans look to repeat as 6A state champions.

“They have a desire to play at a high level. And they’ve been able to sustain it week in and week out. We’ve got to continue to do that. One more week. The mountain is going to be a tall one to climb tomorrow night, but I love going to battle with our young men. They’re going to be ready to play. We’re going to up there to go to work and bring it home,” Coach Kelly said.

And the fans who showed up to wish them good luck couldn’t be any prouder.

“I’m proud of the entire program of the coaches, the teachers, the administration, cheerleaders, and Spartan nation. We’re coming to Tuscaloosa. Get ready. We’re coming in red. Go Spartans!” Emily Malone said.

The Cougars and the Spartans will kick off in Tuscaloosa Friday night at 7.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

