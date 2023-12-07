Super 7 sendoffs rally area communities & teams to bring home victory

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We showed you Gulf Shores sendoff earlier in the show -- other area teams headed to Tuscaloosa for the Super 7 -- include Mobile Christian, Leroy, and Saraland.

The Leroy Bears are set to face-off with Coosa Christian.

“I feel good -- I think everybody else feels good! And just glad to see everybody out here supporting us while we’re leaving,” said Brayden Huebner.

They’re goal -- remain undefeated!

“Just to be one and 0 every week and to stay hungry,” said Taylor Crumedy.

With the community behind them -- they’re ready for victory and all that comes with it!

“You’re not going to find a better place than Leroy, Alabama. As you can see these folks are out -- just waiting to see a bunch of kids get on a bus and go play in the state championships. So you can imagine what it is going to be like tomorrow at 3 o’clock in Bryant-Denny stadium,” said Leroy Head Football Coach Jason Massey.

Also fired-up and ready to head to Tuscaloosa -- the Mobile Christian Leopards -- taking on Madison Academy in the 3-A championship.

“I’m just very proud of this team! They’ve worked so hard! They’ve shown great resilience with a lot of different things happening. It means a lot I can tell you that,” said Mobile

Christian Head Football Coach Ronnie Cotrell.

Leaving in style -- the team hopes return home with their first state football championship!

Pre-game excitement also building in Saraland. The Spartans set to defend their 6-A state title Friday night.

“We’re going to state championship! We’re excited! We want to represent the Spartans and bring home the win,” said Elizabeth Mahan.

Redemption Church in Saraland is helping spread Spartan spirit -- painting cars ahead of the road trip to Tuscaloosa.

“A bunch of us moms came together on how we could get our kids involved. And so we decided to use the opportunity of the Spartans going to the championship game on Friday and painting cars -- getting everyone hyped for the game, whether they’re going to the game or not,” said Julie Dase, organizer.

The cost is $10 and all proceeds go back to church missions. There’s still time to get your vehicle painted -- the Spartans play on Friday. They’ll be out there again Thursday at Redemption Church from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Meanwhile, Saraland’s sendoff is Thursday morning.

