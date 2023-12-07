Advertise With Us
U.S. Senate honors slain Enterprise High graduate for his bravery, service

He was standing guard in Pensacola when a gunman started firing.
The Enterprise graduate was one of three killed in 2019 when a Saudi terrorist opened fire at Pensacola's Naval Air Station.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
(WTVY) - A resolution introduced by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) honors Joshua Kaleb Watson, a 23-year-old Enterprise High School graduate, who died four years ago while standing guard at a military base.

“Ensign Watson embodied the spirit of American heroism, standing tall in the face of terrorism to save others — even at the expense of his own life,” Tuberville said. “His courage and quick action saved countless lives on a tragic day for our nation.”

A resolution introduced by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) honors Joshua Kaleb Watson (pictured), who died four years ago while standing guard at a military base.(WTVY)

On December 6, 2019, a Saudi national receiving flight training at Naval Air Station Pensacola went on a shooting rampage. Watson and two others, Petty Officer Third Class Mohammed Sameh Haitham of St. Petersburg, Florida and Petty Officer Third Class Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Georgia, died.

Law enforcement officers shot their assailants.

Petty Officer Third Class Mohammed Sameh Haitham (pictured left) and Petty Officer Third Class Cameron Scott Walters (pictured right) also died as a result of the December 6, 2019 incident.(WTVY)

“Alabama is grateful for Ensign Watson and proud to call him one of our own,” Tuberville said.

Watson eyed a military career long before he joined the U.S. Navy.

“(Joining the Navy) is all he wanted to do, and he was so excited to do it,” Sheila Watson said of her son in a News4 interview the day after his death.

He joined Enterprise High School’s JROTC program, where he became captain. His dad fondly remembers going to Zaxby’s, where Kaleb worked part-time, to tell his son the Naval Academy had accepted him.

After graduating from the Academy, he headed to Pensacola, where he died a few days later while standing guard.

The Senate had previously honored Watson, who alerted others to the ambush.

He and the other two sailor who died received the Purple Heart during a ceremony one year later.

