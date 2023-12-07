Advertise With Us
Waking up to the week’s coldest morning

By Michael White
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - It’s the coldest morning of the week, but we’ll warm up to the low 60s later this afternoon with clouds gradually increasing again. We go overcast by this afternoon, and tonight we’ll only reach the mid 40s. A little isolated rain returns to the forecast tomorrow, but the biggest threat for rain/storms comes on Saturday. We turn warm and humid before the rain arrives which could fuel stronger storm development. For now, severe chances are low but it will be very windy ahead of the cold front and then behind it as well. Highs will climb to the mid to low 70s Friday and Saturday with humidity rising as well. After the storms end Saturday night, expect colder and drier air to return.

