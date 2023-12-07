Warming up, weekend storms

(WALA) - Temperatures will gradually warm under sunny skies through our Thursday, but it will stay on the cool side with highs near 60.

Friday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon with highs around 70 with an isolated chance of showers.

Saturday morning will start quiet and mild. An approaching cold front will increase rain chances in the late afternoon and evening. At this point, severe weather is unlikely in our area, but some heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The rain will continue overnight Saturday and wrap up around daybreak on Sunday. It will then turn chillier. Most of the day Sunday the temperatures will be in the 50s.

