Advertise With Us
Hire One

Warming up, weekend storms

Temperatures will gradually warm under sunny skies through our Thursday, but it will stay on the cool side with highs near 60.
By Matt Barrentine
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Temperatures will gradually warm under sunny skies through our Thursday, but it will stay on the cool side with highs near 60.

Friday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon with highs around 70 with an isolated chance of showers.

Saturday morning will start quiet and mild. An approaching cold front will increase rain chances in the late afternoon and evening. At this point, severe weather is unlikely in our area, but some heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The rain will continue overnight Saturday and wrap up around daybreak on Sunday. It will then turn chillier. Most of the day Sunday the temperatures will be in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile "just wants justice"
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile ‘just wants justice’

Latest News

Temperatures will gradually warm under sunny skies through our Thursday, but it will stay on...
Warming up, weekend storms
Waking up to the week’s coldest morning
Waking up to the week’s coldest morning
Coldest night of the week
Coldest night of the week
A light freeze can be expected in some inland areas.
Coldest night of the week