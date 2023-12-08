MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This holiday season, Mobile is set to be immersed in the enchanting melodies of the 14th Annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas performance, presented by Port City Industrial. On Saturday, Dec. 9th, at the historic Saenger Theatre, attendees will experience the timeless Vince Guaraldi soundtrack from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in a live and soul-stirring rendition.

Headlining the event is the renowned trumpeter Kermit Ruffins, accompanied by saxophonist Clarence Johnson and The Joe Cool Trio featuring John Milham on drums, Chris Spies on piano, and Chris Severin on bass. Together, they will transport the audience into the heartwarming world of Peanuts characters and their beloved holiday adventures.

Port City Industrial is proud to present this year’s magical evening, marking the 14th year of this special collaboration between community support and the joy of live music. The performance promises to be a delightful celebration of the holiday spirit, uniting families and friends in a shared love for jazz and the iconic Christmas tale.

“We are thrilled to be part of bringing the 14th Annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas to Mobile,” said Jamie Tapia/President of Port City Industrial. “This event embodies the magic of the season and the power of community. It’s an honor to present such an iconic performance that brings joy to our community.”

Funds raised from this event will go to support the Child Advocacy Center, an organization dedicated to being the Mobile community’s response to the problem of child abuse. Attendees can enjoy an unforgettable night filled with festive tunes, holiday cheer, and the heartwarming ambiance that has become synonymous with the Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas tradition.

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, Dec. 9th, 2023

- Time: 7pm

- Location: Saenger Theatre, Mobile, AL

Tickets are available for purchase at https://bit.ly/CharlieBrownJazzXmas and a portion of the proceeds will go to support the Child Advocacy Center. For sponsorship inquiries or additional information, please contact John Milham at JohnMilham@gmail.com.

About Port City Industrial:

Distributor of warehouse equipment and supplies including commercial overhead doors, loading dock equipment, pallet racking, conveyors and HVLS fans, Port City Industrial sells, installs and maintains the industry’s leading brands of material handling equipment.

