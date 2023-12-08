Advertise With Us
18-year-old killed in Evergreen

(WVVA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Conecuh County Coroners Office said an 18-year-old was stabbed and pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Evergreen PD said a call was received about a person stabbed on Highway 83 in the West Side Community.

EMS transported the victim to the Evergreen Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Robert Baldwin Jr., 18, and 33-year-old Jimmy Clark was arrested as the suspect and charged with murder.

