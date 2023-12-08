18-year-old killed in Evergreen

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Conecuh County Coroners Office said an 18-year-old was stabbed and pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Evergreen PD said a call was received about a person stabbed on Highway 83 in the West Side Community.

EMS transported the victim to the Evergreen Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Robert Baldwin Jr., 18, and 33-year-old Jimmy Clark was arrested as the suspect and charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.