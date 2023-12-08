Advertise With Us
ACLU says Alabama lawmakers prioritize ‘prison pipeline bills’

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new report this week from the American Civil Liberties Union says Alabama lawmakers prioritize legislation that sends more Alabamians to prison.

Nearly 200 bills introduced during the 2023 legislative session are what the ACLU calls “prison pipeline bills.” And 76 of the bills were signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey.

“Legislators are focusing more and more on punishment as a solution to issues in the state. And what we’d like to see them is focusing on the issues that actually improve our daily lives,” said Alison Mollman with the Alabama ACLU.

The ACLU defines a pipeline bill as one that creates a new or enhanced criminal penalty, adds additional funding or expands the scale, scope and power of law enforcement.

“What we’d really like our legislators to be focusing on are the issues that impact everyday Alabamians, like our health care, our public schools and making sure we have adequate funding for those resources,” said Mollman.

Highlighted in this year’s report is a new law that expands loitering violations on state highways.

“The only reason I passed this bill is because we lost over 800 lives in ‘21 on state highways, from pedestrians. And a lot of these were people that were panhandling,” said bill sponsor Rep. Reed Ingram, R-Montgomery.

Both parties supported the bill during the session. According to Ingram, no one has been arrested since this law went into effect.

“The officer has the right to be able to take them to a shelter, offer them to shelter before we take them to any punishment or to jail,” said Ingram.

The Alabama ACLU still has concerns about criminalizing panhandling.

“It’s really important to recognize is that we have First Amendment rights. And when we are criminalizing people’s free speech, that doesn’t make us safer,” said Mollman.

The ACLU noted that lawmakers did not pass a single bill that authorized what they deem meaningful criminal legal reform.

