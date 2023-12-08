Advertise With Us
After taking a rain check - Fairhope Christmas parade rolls in style

By Lee Peck
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It was postponed by rain last week – but Fairhope more than made up for it Thursday night – rolling its annual Christmas parade in style.

While they took a literal rain check – last week – tonight there were no weather issues as hundreds lined the streets.

“This is Chere (dog)… LEE: Chere loves Christmas. Woman: Yes – she’s all ready!”

“Lee: You’re all blinged out? – Girl: Yeah… Lee: Where did you get that hat? – Girl: Walmart. Lee: What do you like about the parade? – Girl: Seeing all of the floats.”

Mayor Sherry Sullivan pleased with the turnout.

“Lee: We took a rain check – but good turnout? – Mayor Sullivan: Great turnout … this is always magical – the lights and everything. It’s fantastic!”

“Woman: Well I came from Ohio to see this – so that tells you something. Lee: Your thoughts on what you’ve seen? – Woman: Oh it’s wonderful – it’s great I love this. It’s very nice. And it’s not cold… Nooo – not cold at all. Lee: But we think it’s a little chilly. (laughs) – Woman: Well, yeah – but no it’s not (laughs).”

From rotating Christmas trees, the Nutcracker, and flying reindeer lit up on a crane – there were plenty of impressive floats.

“Yeah – that was pretty cool – I really liked that reindeer one up there. It’s really nice to see all the kids happy out here,” said one young man.

“Lee: What’s your favorite one so far? – Girl: The Nutcracker!”

The spirit of Christmas – very much alive in the city known for lots of lights.

“Man: You picked the right man… Lee: What do you think? – Man: I love it! I love it! I love it! Lee: We got rained out last week – but tonight it feels like Christmas? – Man: It is Christmas… Look around – it’s Christmas! And Roll Tide!”

