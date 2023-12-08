Advertise With Us
BarkBox Launches National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Collection

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Attention comedy lovers, the National Lampoon Christmas Vacation themed collection of dog toys is available today for new and current BarkBox or Super Chewer subscribers while supplies last.

Dogs can sink their teeth into a plush Clark Griswold and moose mug, cousin Eddie’s RV with a “Jelly of the Month Club” toy hidden inside, and even Aunt Bethany’s lime jello ready for dogs to rip into.

Dogs that love a challenge, like cousin Eddie’s dog Snots, can opt for tougher designs of the toys through a Super Chewer subscription with durable versions of the Griswold family station wagon, moose mug, and the “gift that gives the whole year” “Jelly of the Month Club” toy with a surprise toy inside.

A BarkBox subscription is the perfect gift for the dog lover in your life, or for your own furry family member.

Click here to order!

