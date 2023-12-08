Barrow Fine Furniture: Help Barrow’s give back to the community

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday shopping season is upon us and if you’re looking for gifts from big to small, Barrow’s has a wide selection. But also this holiday season, when you stop in at any Barrow’s location or visit them online or on social media, you can help them give back to the community.

For the last 3 years, each Barrow’s location has decorated a Christmas tree. Between 12/5 and 12/20, you can vote on which location has your favorite tree.

Here’s how to participate:

follow the participating stores on FB

keep an eye out for Christmas tree decorations post during the submission period.

vote for your favorite tree by liking, commenting, and sharing the post.

The great thing about this contest is that the winning store will make a donation to their local charity of choice. They love our communities that each store represents and look forward to having them pick a winner.

So... make your plans to do some holiday shopping, check out and vote on your favorite tree, and help a local charity!

For all Barrow Fine Furniture locations and information visit:

barrowfinefurniture.com

