Advertise With Us
Hire One

Barrow Fine Furniture: Help Barrow’s give back to the community

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday shopping season is upon us and if you’re looking for gifts from big to small, Barrow’s has a wide selection. But also this holiday season, when you stop in at any Barrow’s location or visit them online or on social media, you can help them give back to the community.

For the last 3 years, each Barrow’s location has decorated a Christmas tree. Between 12/5 and 12/20, you can vote on which location has your favorite tree.

Here’s how to participate:

  • follow the participating stores on FB
  • keep an eye out for Christmas tree decorations post during the submission period.
  • vote for your favorite tree by liking, commenting, and sharing the post.

The great thing about this contest is that the winning store will make a donation to their local charity of choice. They love our communities that each store represents and look forward to having them pick a winner.

So... make your plans to do some holiday shopping, check out and vote on your favorite tree, and help a local charity!

For all Barrow Fine Furniture locations and information visit:

barrowfinefurniture.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street

Latest News

Final Countdown to holidays with Elizabeth Werner
Final Countdown to holidays with Elizabeth Werner
Mobile Pops Christmas concerts
Mobile Pops Christmas Festival Concerts
The Blacksmith Experiences hosting 3rd Annual Knife Making Competition
The Blacksmith Experiences hosting 3rd Annual Knife Making Competition
Barrow Fine Furniture
Barrow Fine Furniture