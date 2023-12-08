Calm conditions to give way to storms late Saturday

(WALA) - A pleasant and calm Thursday night will result in slightly warmer temperatures on Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, a storm system will bring a significant chance of rain on Saturday night.

FRIDAY:

The high pressure system that has dominated this week of weather will shift eastward, allowing slightly warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico to move inland. This means that after starting in the upper 40s, temperatures will reach around 70 degrees in the afternoon. As moisture returns to the area, there is a possibility of a few showers in the afternoon.

WEEKEND:

There is a chance of scattered showers on Saturday, with the highest chances later in the day. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, but the main batch of storms is not expected until the early hours of Sunday.

A line of thunderstorms along a strong cold front will develop to the west and move towards our area throughout Saturday. Based on current models, the main line is projected to enter our area after 9 p.m. on Saturday. These storms may bring gusty winds, but the overall risk of severe weather remains low. The line of storms should exit our area by midday on Sunday, ushering in cooler air.

On Sunday afternoon, the storms are expected to clear quickly. Temperatures will likely drop to the 40s in the evening and into the 30s overnight.

NEXT WEEK:

Cool and calm weather is expected for next week. Temperatures will be in the 50s on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon, and will warm up to the 60s towards the end of the week.

