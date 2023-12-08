Advertise With Us
Hire One

Calm conditions to give way to storms late Saturday

Calm conditions to give way to storms late Saturday
By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - A pleasant and calm Thursday night will result in slightly warmer temperatures on Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, a storm system will bring a significant chance of rain on Saturday night.

FRIDAY:

The high pressure system that has dominated this week of weather will shift eastward, allowing slightly warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico to move inland. This means that after starting in the upper 40s, temperatures will reach around 70 degrees in the afternoon. As moisture returns to the area, there is a possibility of a few showers in the afternoon.

WEEKEND:

There is a chance of scattered showers on Saturday, with the highest chances later in the day. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, but the main batch of storms is not expected until the early hours of Sunday.

A line of thunderstorms along a strong cold front will develop to the west and move towards our area throughout Saturday. Based on current models, the main line is projected to enter our area after 9 p.m. on Saturday. These storms may bring gusty winds, but the overall risk of severe weather remains low. The line of storms should exit our area by midday on Sunday, ushering in cooler air.

On Sunday afternoon, the storms are expected to clear quickly. Temperatures will likely drop to the 40s in the evening and into the 30s overnight.

NEXT WEEK:

Cool and calm weather is expected for next week. Temperatures will be in the 50s on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon, and will warm up to the 60s towards the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street
Gunshot victim found dead inside wrecked car on Ann Street, man ejected
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile "just wants justice"
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile ‘just wants justice’

Latest News

Calm conditions to give way to storms late Saturday
Calm conditions to give way to storms late Saturday
A storm system will bring a significant chance of rain on Saturday night.
After a quiet stretch of weather, storms are possible Saturday night
Temperatures will gradually warm under sunny skies through our Thursday, but it will stay on...
Warming up, weekend storms
Waking up to the week’s coldest morning
Waking up to the week’s coldest morning