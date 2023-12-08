Final Countdown to holidays with Elizabeth Werner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Elizabeth Werner shares the latest toy industry trends of the season, making sure your viewers are well-prepared.
Last chance gifts - here is what we are “playing with”…
· For the Imaginative Inventors – From imagination to creation, Elizabeth will demo the must have toys of the season
· For the Tiny Techies – Elizabeth will demo high tech fun (and educational!) toys of the season
· Keep the Classics – Classic games are always hitting the wish list; Elizabeth will show and tell the latest and greatest
· Lots of Learning – Elizabeth reviews what’s new & engaging in educational toys
· And much more…
Interview Provided by – Storypod, Moonlite, Jazwares, Nokia
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.