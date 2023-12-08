Give a Gift, Change a Life with Kel Mitchell

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As you gear up for the holiday gifting season, many will be looking at options with purpose, including sharing joy through gifts that give back. Actor and comedian Kel Mitchell will show, tell, and discuss his involvement with the World Vision Gift Catalog, which features over 100 lifesaving gifts that will empower viewers to “Give a gift and change a life.”

World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, is helping families choose joy and embrace the meaning behind the season by helping others. Mitchell will share how you can choose a gift from the catalog to give in a loved one’s name (with a personalized card describing the gift and its impact), and, through World Vision, every 60 seconds, a family gets the tools to overcome poverty.

