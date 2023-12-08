Holiday Market & Open House at Mobile Museum of Art

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m., Mobile Museum of Art will host their annual Holiday Market & Open House featuring live music, food trucks, art activities, and free admission to the Museum.

“Just in time for the holidays, this fun and popular event will showcase the creativity of local entrepreneurs, while giving shoppers an opportunity to find unique gifts for the people on their list,” said Executive Director Jon Carfagno. “From art-making activities to experiencing the galleries, this family friendly event brings something for everyone.”

Vendors will be offering a variety of handmade items, such as jewelry, pottery, self-care products, and more. Denver Hawsey will provide live music, and tasty treats will be available from Flying Pig, frios, Lil Donut Factory, Los Rollin’ Bros, and Neon Grill.

During the Open House, explore MMofA’s popular children’s exhibition, FOR CHILDREN: The Elements of Art and Design. Muffinjaw Designs will be on-site for visitors to watch live glassblowing.

Visitors can also check out MMofA’s special exhibitions including: A Nest of One’s Own by Alabama-native Dixon Stetler; SPOTLIGHT: Yvonne Wells; Contemporary Alabama; and E.O. WILSON: A Photographic Tribute by Alex Harris.

Admission to the Museum will be free all day in addition to the afternoon activities. The Museum’s exhibitions and programs are supported by The Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the City of Mobile.

For more details, visit www.MobileMuseumofArt.com/Makers-Market.

