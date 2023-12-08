Advertise With Us
Mobile Pops Christmas Festival Concerts

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops joined us on Studio10 to discuss their upcoming ‘A Christmas Festival’ performances!

Event info listed below:

The Mobile Pops | A Christmas Festival

2 Performances:

DEC 11

Christmas Concert - Davidson High School

Monday, December 11, 2023

7:00pm-8:00pm

Davidson High School, 3900 Pleasant Valley Rd, Mobile, AL 36609

DEC 14

Christmas Concert - Mary G. Montgomery High School

Thursday, December 14, 2023

7:00pm-8:30pm

Mary G. Montgomery High School, Semmes, AL 36575

https://www.themobilepops.com/

https://www.facebook.com/MobilePops

