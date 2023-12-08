Mobile Pops Christmas Festival Concerts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops joined us on Studio10 to discuss their upcoming ‘A Christmas Festival’ performances!
Event info listed below:
The Mobile Pops | A Christmas Festival
2 Performances:
DEC 11
Christmas Concert - Davidson High School
Monday, December 11, 2023
7:00pm-8:00pm
Davidson High School, 3900 Pleasant Valley Rd, Mobile, AL 36609
DEC 14
Christmas Concert - Mary G. Montgomery High School
Thursday, December 14, 2023
7:00pm-8:30pm
Mary G. Montgomery High School, Semmes, AL 36575
https://www.themobilepops.com/
https://www.facebook.com/MobilePops
