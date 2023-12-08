Motorcyclist dies in Thursday crash at Moffett Road and I-65 Service Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Thursday at approximately 6:15 p.m., Mobile police officers responded to a fatal traffic accident at the intersection of Moffett Road and I-65 Service Road North.

Their preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Moffett Road, while James Caballero, 30, the motorcyclist, was heading westbound on the same road, police said.

Police said the collision occurred as the vehicle’s driver attempted to make a left turn from eastbound Moffett Road onto the northbound I-65 Service Road.

Caballero was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the MPD. The driver of the vehicle and their passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

