MPD investigating a robbery near Beauregard Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they are investigating a robbery that occurred near Beauregard Street and North Lawrence on Friday, Dec 8 at 3 a.m.

Police said the victim was walking when they were approached by a male and female in a vehicle.

The male brandished a knife and demanded the victims money before fleeing with it.

The victim was not injured and the incident is currently under investigation.

