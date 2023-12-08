MPD investigating a robbery near Beauregard Street
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they are investigating a robbery that occurred near Beauregard Street and North Lawrence on Friday, Dec 8 at 3 a.m.
Police said the victim was walking when they were approached by a male and female in a vehicle.
The male brandished a knife and demanded the victims money before fleeing with it.
The victim was not injured and the incident is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.