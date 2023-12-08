Advertise With Us
MPD makes arrest in shooting death of 9-year-old

Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD has arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old girl on Rhett Drive.

Police said Tyrone Williams, 19 and Ariel Curry, 22, have been arrested and will be charged with felony murder.

They will also be charged with shooting into an occupied building for a separate incident on Dec 5 at the 1000 block of Racine Drive.

