Not as cool today, could see storms during weekend

By Michael White
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WALA) - The air isn’t as chilly this morning and we’ll see temps getting much warmer the next couple of afternoons. We’ll reach 70 degrees later today and even the mid 70s on Saturday. The daybreak temperature tomorrow won’t drop below 60 degrees. This rise in humidity is due to an approaching cold front that shows up Sunday morning. This will bring a decent chance of rain/storms and knock the temps down for the second half of the weekend. Some of the storms that show up could be strong or severe. Risk zone is a 1 out of 5 but make sure you stay weather aware this weekend! There could be a few isolated showers today but nothing too heavy. Rain coverage starts increasing Saturday afternoon with stronger storm chances showing up in the evening and overnight hours. We see highs drop to the upper 50s on Sunday with morning temps back down into the 30s on Monday.

