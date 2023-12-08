Pearl Harbor remembrances held

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ceremonies were held Thursday at Naval Air Station Pensacola and around the nation in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the two-hour air raid by Japanese forces on the U.S. naval base in Hawaii claimed the lives of 2,400 service members and civilians.

The sneak attack shook America’s confidence and pulled the country into World War II. In 1994, Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Today marked 82 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

NAS Pensacola honored the lives lost at a remembrance ceremony at Barrancas National Cemetery this morning.

Retired Chief Navy Counselor Gordon Daly said, “It’s important to impress on each generation the sacrifices made by those men and women 82 years ago.”

Daly said the impact of their actions is something that should never be forgotten.

