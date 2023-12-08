Advertise With Us
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing a gas station

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a Shell Gas Station at 1700 Michigan Avenue on Thursday, Dec 7.

Police said they responded to the location at 9:03 p.m. and discovered an unknown male subject had taken items from the store without paying and brandished a gun when confronted by the cashier.

Following an investigation, police said they identified Benard Andrews Jr., 32, as the suspect and were able to arrest him on Friday, Dec 8.

Andrews Jr. is charged with first degree robbery, according to the jail log.

