Recipe: Classic Fried Chicken and Baked Lemon Chicken

Recipe courtesy of Barnyard Buffet

INGREDIENTS:

Oil

Fresh chicken

Salted butter

Seasoning salt

Lemon pepper seasoning

All-purpose flour

Black pepper

Salt

Garlic Salt

STEPS:

Fried Chicken

1) Rinse and strain your fresh chicken to remove the blood.

2) Brine your chicken overnight in a seasoning salt and water mixture.

3) Set oil to 400 degrees if you’re cooking at home (350 on a commercial fryer).

4) Mix all-purpose flour with your favorite seasonings (Barnyard’s contains salt, black pepper, and garlic salt).

5) Transfer your chicken directly from the brine to the flour mixture (just make sure your chicken is soaking wet so it retains plenty of flour).

6) Toss the chicken in the breading until it’s completely coated. Tap 2 pieces together a few times to shake off excess flour, and then drop them carefully into the grease. Repeat until your fryer is full or you run out of chicken.

7) Set a timer for 14 minutes.

8) Once your timer goes off, probe the thickest part of your largest piece to make sure it’s at a minimum of 165 degrees internal temperature. If not, continue cooking until you reach this temperature.

9) Allow chicken to cool before eating.

10) Never store fried chicken in an airtight container- warm or hot. The breading will lose its crunch! If you have leftovers, put them in an uncovered dish in your fridge. Reheat with an air fryer or convection oven.

Baked Chicken

1) Preheat your oven to 375 (or 350 convection if possible).

2) Rinse and strain your fresh chicken to remove the blood.

3) Lay your chicken on a baking sheet in a single layer

4) Coat them very thoroughly in lemon pepper seasoning

5) Slice several tabs of salted butter, then place them around the pan on top of the chicken.

6) Bake for 30-45 minutes (some people like darker crust). Make sure the internal temperature reaches at least 165 in the thickest part of your largest piece.

INGREDIENTS:

Oil

Fresh chicken

Salted butter

Seasoning salt

Lemon pepper seasoning

All-purpose flour

Black pepper

Salt

Garlic Salt

STEPS:

Fried Chicken

1) Rinse and strain your fresh chicken to remove the blood.

2) Brine your chicken overnight in a seasoning salt and water mixture.

3) Set oil to 400 degrees if you’re cooking at home (350 on a commercial fryer).

4) Mix all-purpose flour with your favorite seasonings (Barnyard’s contains salt, black pepper, and garlic salt).

5) Transfer your chicken directly from the brine to the flour mixture (just make sure your chicken is soaking wet so it retains plenty of flour).

6) Toss the chicken in the breading until it’s completely coated. Tap 2 pieces together a few times to shake off excess flour, and then drop them carefully into the grease. Repeat until your fryer is full or you run out of chicken.

7) Set a timer for 14 minutes.

8) Once your timer goes off, probe the thickest part of your largest piece to make sure it’s at a minimum of 165 degrees internal temperature. If not, continue cooking until you reach this temperature.

9) Allow chicken to cool before eating.

10) Never store fried chicken in an airtight container- warm or hot. The breading will lose its crunch! If you have leftovers, put them in an uncovered dish in your fridge. Reheat with an air fryer or convection oven.

Baked Chicken

1) Preheat your oven to 375 (or 350 convection if possible).

2) Rinse and strain your fresh chicken to remove the blood.

3) Lay your chicken on a baking sheet in a single layer

4) Coat them very thoroughly in lemon pepper seasoning

5) Slice several tabs of salted butter, then place them around the pan on top of the chicken.

6) Bake for 30-45 minutes (some people like darker crust). Make sure the internal temperature reaches at least 165 in the thickest part of your largest piece.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.