Second arrest made in 2014 Mobile murder cold case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A second arrest has been made in a 9-year-old cold case involving a man’s disappearance.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Billie Joe Turner, 46, of Mobile, has been indicted on a murder charge. He likely will have an arraignment hearing next week.

Turner joins Bridgette Mathews, who was charged in September with the death of Charles Jackson Jr. Turner has a lengthy criminal record. Court records show he pleaded guilty in August to third-degree burglary. A judge sentenced him to eight years and eight months in prison, all but 19 months suspended.

According to prosecutors, assailants struck Jackson with a car in May 2014, beat him – and then hid his body somewhere in west Mobile. Law enforcement officers never found it.

But investigators pressed ahead with the case and arrested Matthews in September. Blackwood said the two arrests are the culmination of years of work by his investigators, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Authorities in September said new information from a witness and physical evidence led to a break in the case. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said Mathews ran over Jackson and that Turner struck him multiple times with an object.

“It was all kind of one incident,” he said. “And, you know, it happened in a couple of different locations. We believe that the victim was transported in the back of a truck at some point, but it was all one continuous string of circumstances.”

Blackwood said investigators continue to piece together what led to Jackson’s disappearance.

“I don’t want to speculate as to what the motive might be,” he said. “We do know that there was a lot of drug activity surrounding the situation.”

