Some weekend storms could be strong or severe

By Nicholas Herboso
Updated: seconds ago
(WALA) - 🌩️ A line of thunderstorms is expected to pass through our area on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The overall severe risk is low, but some strong storms with gusty winds cant be ruled out.

FULL FORECAST:

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected tonight, with the possibility of a few isolated showers. Then on Saturday, a dynamic weather system and associated cold front will approach our area. This front will bring the chance of a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, followed by a line of storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. There is a low chance that some of these storms become strong, possibly producing gusty winds.

After the front passes on Sunday morning, fast clearing is expected and cooler temperatures will rush in. Next week looks cool to start, but temperatures should moderate to seasonable levels by the end of the week.

⛈️ WEEKEND:

This weekend, a storm system developing over the central U.S. will bring a chance of thunderstorms to the Gulf Coast. It starts with a chance of scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, but the main batch of storms is not expected until the early hours of Sunday.

A line of thunderstorms along a strong cold front will develop to the west and move towards our area throughout Saturday. Based on current models, the main line is projected to enter our area after 10 p.m. on Saturday. These storms may bring gusty winds, but the overall risk of severe weather remains low. The line of storms should exit our area by midday on Sunday, ushering in cooler air.

On Sunday afternoon, the storms are expected to clear quickly. Temperatures will likely drop to the 40s in the evening and into the 30s overnight.

🌤️ NEXT WEEK:

Cool and calm weather is expected for next week. Temperatures will be in the 50s on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon, and will warm up to the 60s towards the end of the week.

Stay tuned to FOX10 News for weather updates this weekend!

