Spanish Fort reschedules Christmas parade due to expected inclement weather

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Due to expected inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 9, the City of Spanish Fort is rescheduling its annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. The parade will now begin on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at 3 p.m.

Parade units should plan to arrive between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The staging area and parade route remain unchanged, and the parade will wind through the scheduled route at the Eastern Shore Centre on Spanish Fort Blvd.

Congressman Jerry Carl will serve as Grand Marshall. There will be floats, marching units, music and more.

