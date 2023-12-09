Baldwin County school administrators get first look at Baldwin Preparatory Academy

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Preparatory Academy will soon be the gold standard for high school trade schools in the southeast. Principals from high schools across the Baldwin County system got their first tour of the facility Friday, December 8, 2023.

High school principals and administrative staff from Baldwin County Public Schools got a first look at Baldwin Preparatory Academy during the construction process (Hal Scheurich)

The goal is to have Baldwin Preparatory Academy open by the start of the next school year. The school began accepting applications last week and the response has been overwhelming, with more than 1,000 applicants.

The prep school will answer the growing need for skilled workers in a variety of trades including various construction practices, welding, cosmetology, culinary arts, pipefitting and allied sciences. Daphne principal, John Comer thinks the school will be a game-changer for his students.

“Now we have our opportunity to make sure they are “pathwaying” to the opportunity even at a different school, but they’re still Daphne kids, you know and so, that’s where I think we’ve come to as a school itself, is that our job is to make sure that these kids know what’s available to them and support them even if it means leaving and going to another program,” Comer explained.

Groundbreaking was in August of 2022 and since then, much has been accomplished. There’s still a long way to go but Baldwin County Schools superintendent, Eddie Tyler is confident it will be finished in time to open its doors for next school year.

“Are a few people nervous? Yes,” Tyler said. “I’m not though. I’m sure. I’m positive.”

Without seeing the artistic renderings of what the school will look like, it’s hard to get a good visual right now, but when finished, the facility, which will end up costing the school system nearly $100 million dollars will be state-of-the-art and the only one like it in the entire southeast.

“It’s really going to set Baldwin County apart. It’s a world class facility for education and it’s solving a problem in the construction industry or it’s making gains towards bringing technical folks into the construction industry which is a shortage which we have,” explained Sr. Project Manager for Lord & Son, Kelli Williams.

It’s this commitment to the trades that will keep big industry like Austal, Airbus, Novelis and others coming to the area and with this school, the future is brighter for countless Baldwin County students.

“Thirty years ago, I had a VCR and a TV in my room, and I thought I was cutting edge,” said Fairhope High School principal, Jon Cardwell. “This is…if every system in Alabama doesn’t model this, then they’re behind.”

The closest facility anywhere comparable to the new school is in either Texas or Ohio according to school officials.

Applications for Baldwin Preparatory Academy are being accepted through December 21st and it’s only open to Baldwin County School System students right now.

