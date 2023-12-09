Advertise With Us
Hire One

Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart

A Lawrence County family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections after their deceased...
A Lawrence County family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections after their deceased inmate’s body was returned to them without a heart.
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A family out of the Tennessee Valley has filed a federal lawsuit with a disturbing allegation.

The family says 43-year-old Brandon Dotson was found dead in mid-November in the Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County.

According to court documents, the day he died he was the same day he was to be considered for parole after serving 19 years on a burglary conviction and parole violation in Lawrence County.

The family says that when Dotson’s body was returned to them for burial, his heart was missing. They are now suing the Alabama Department of Correction and several officials.

The lawsuit alleges wrongful death based on prison officials failing to protect Dotson, ignoring his medical needs, and then mishandling a corpse.

The lawsuit says Dotson’s body was not released to the family until five days after his death and when the family conducted its own, independent autopsy - Dotson’s body was missing his heart.

Their suit claims Dotson was either the target of violence or had access to drugs in the facility.

The lawsuit states that the Alabama Department of Corrections was severely overcrowded and inmates weren’t supervised.

Read the entire complaint below:

Dotson Complaint by Javon Williams on Scribd

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Family identifies woman killed in Ann Street deadly crash
The family identifies a woman found dead inside a wrecked car on Ann Street
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile "just wants justice"
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile ‘just wants justice’

Latest News

Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
[Insert Caption Here]
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
The suspect in an overnight standoff has been arrested, but not before he and two others,...
Suspect, officer among 3 shot in Montgomery standoff
headache mental health stress generic
UAB mental wellness expert shares ways to manage holiday stress