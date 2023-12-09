Advertise With Us
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a deputy involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

The statement reads as follows:

“Early this morning, December 9, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was performing a routine traffic stop at Hwy 158 and Jones Road.

The driver of the vehicle refused to show identification and was uncooperative.  Deputy fired at the suspect as he was reaching for something inside the vehicle continuing to not comply with Deputy’s orders.  A gun and drugs were found inside the vehicle.  The suspect is still refusing to identify himself and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. We will release more details of the suspect and vehicle once initial investigation and search warrants are completed.”

